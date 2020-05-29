+ taxes & licensing
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Introducing the 2016 Acura MDX! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Acura prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: leather upholstery, a headlight cleaning system, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!
