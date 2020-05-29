Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

Contact Seller
2016 Acura MDX

2016 Acura MDX

Navi, Running Board, One Owner, No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Acura MDX

Navi, Running Board, One Owner, No Accidents

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,065KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5039391
  • Stock #: P11538
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H47GB507722
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Introducing the 2016 Acura MDX! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Acura prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: leather upholstery, a headlight cleaning system, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

2019 Acura MDX Tech,...
 12,000 KM
$47,322 + tax & lic
2016 Acura TLX Tech,...
 70,596 KM
$18,299 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 110,897 KM
$13,688 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory