2016 Acura TLX

28,724 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Maple Acura

Elite

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

28,724KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5735967
  • Stock #: P11614
  • VIN: 19UUB3F79GA800092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Acura TLX! Offering crisply executed design, generous interior space and superb capability! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 30,000 kilometers! Acura infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a built-in garage door transmitter, a headlight cleaning system, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

