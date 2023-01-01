$24,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura TLX
Elite | All Service Here | Parking Sensors
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$24,998
- Listing ID: 9757450
- Stock #: R23041A
- VIN: 19UUB3F75GA801207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,658 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about the included Acura 4 years Tire and Rim warranty., Brake assist, Heated Ventilated Front Seats, Security system, Speed control. Recent Arrival! 2016 Acura TLX Elite SH-AWD SH-AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews: * Many owners appreciate the TLX's up-level features - including the premium stereo and lighting systems, and the advanced safety features which work smoothly and predictably. Most owners say the TLX rides in that "just right" range between sporty and comfortable, and pleasing performance is noted from both available drivelines. Note that the TLX's AWD system requires none of the driver's attention, and works expertly to enhance traction and confidence in any situation. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
