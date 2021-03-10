Menu
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

117,225 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Nissan

905-417-7211

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

905-417-7211

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,225KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6812684
  Stock #: LM602
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM3GC616508

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pearl White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 117,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Nissan Pathfinder! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Parking Sensors
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Blind spot sensor
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
3rd row seats: bench
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: XM
5.58 Axle Ratio
Radio: AM/FM/RDS/MP3/1CD Audio System w/6-Speakers
18' Alloy Wheels

Maple Nissan

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

905-417-7211

