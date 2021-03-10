2016 Nissan Pathfinder

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 2 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6812684

6812684 Stock #: LM602

LM602 VIN: 5N1AR2MM3GC616508

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Doors 4-door

Mileage 117,225 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats LEATHER SEAT TRIM HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Reclining 3rd row seat Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Blind spot sensor Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 3rd row seats: bench Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: XM 5.58 Axle Ratio Radio: AM/FM/RDS/MP3/1CD Audio System w/6-Speakers 18' Alloy Wheels

