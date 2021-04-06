Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

80,858 KM

Details Description Features

$17,699

+ tax & licensing
Maple Nissan

905-417-7211

SL AWD Navi Blind Spot Pano Moonroof 360 Camera

Location

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

905-417-7211

80,858KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6980432
  • Stock #: LM619
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8GC766706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LM619
  • Mileage 80,858 KM

Vehicle Description

[ONE OWNER] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED] [LEASE RETURN] This vehicle is eligible for Nissan s Certified Pre-Owned Program. AWD, Premium Package, 18'' Alloys, Navigation, Nissan Voice Recognition for Navi Audio, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Warning, Moving Object Detection, Forward Emergency Braking, Panoramic Moonroof, Around View Camera, Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Seat, BOSE Audio, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with LED Turn Signals, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Roof Rails, Rear Privacy Glass, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition, CD Player, AUX Input, USB Port, and much more! Priced to bring you the BEST value! All Maple Nissan Pre-Owned Vehicles are backed by: Maple Nissan s In House 30 Days/2000Km Exchange Policy 30 Days/2000Km Comprehensive 90 Days/6000Km Powertrain Warranty Factory backed Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Warranty includes: 24 Hour Roadside Assistance for 72 Months/120,000Km 72 Months/120,000Km Limited Warranty 169-point inspection $0 Down Financing available. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available from as low as 2.39% on approved credit and select terms! All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned with Nissan OEM parts by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME! We will buy your car, even if you don't buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE MAPLE NISSAN FAMILY! Maple Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Maple Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontario's Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
5.694 Axle Ratio
Wheels: 18' x 7.0' Alloy

Maple Nissan

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

