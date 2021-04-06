2016 Nissan Rogue

$17,699 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 8 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6980432

6980432 Stock #: LM619

LM619 VIN: 5N1AT2MV8GC766706

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Doors 4-door

Stock # LM619

Mileage 80,858 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 9 SPEAKERS Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Trim Leather shift knob Additional Features Navigation System SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Leather Appointed Seat Trim Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SiriusXM 5.694 Axle Ratio Wheels: 18' x 7.0' Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.