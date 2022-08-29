2016 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 3 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9049255

9049255 Stock #: M22R064B

M22R064B VIN: 5N1AT2MT9GC795114

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Doors 4-door

Stock # M22R064B

Mileage 92,314 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Cloth Seat Trim Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Heated Front Bucket Seats Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 5.694 Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player 6 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers 17' x 7.0' Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.