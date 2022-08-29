$CALL+ tax & licensing
905-417-7211
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV Bluetooth Backup Camera Push Start Power Seat
Location
Maple Nissan
100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
- Stock #: M22R064B
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT9GC795114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M22R064B
- Mileage 92,314 KM
Vehicle Description
[NO ACCIDENTS] [CLEAN CARFAX] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED] 17'' Alloys, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Power Seat, Power Exterior Mirrors with LED Turn Signals, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Roof Rails, Rear Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition, CD Player, AUX Input, USB Port, and much more! Priced to bring you the BEST value! All Maple Nissan Pre-Owned Vehicles are backed by: 30 Days/2000 Km Comprehensive 90 Days/6000 Km Powertrain Warranty Maple Nissans In House 7 Days/500 Km Exchange Policy Financing available through Major Canadian Banks with competitive rates. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME We will buy your car, even if you don't buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE MAPLE NISSAN FAMILY! Maple Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Maple Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontario's Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!
Vehicle Features
