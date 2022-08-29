Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

92,314 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Nissan

905-417-7211

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV Bluetooth Backup Camera Push Start Power Seat

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV Bluetooth Backup Camera Push Start Power Seat

Location

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

905-417-7211

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,314KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9049255
  • Stock #: M22R064B
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT9GC795114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M22R064B
  • Mileage 92,314 KM

Vehicle Description

[NO ACCIDENTS] [CLEAN CARFAX] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED] 17'' Alloys, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Power Seat, Power Exterior Mirrors with LED Turn Signals, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Roof Rails, Rear Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition, CD Player, AUX Input, USB Port, and much more! Priced to bring you the BEST value! All Maple Nissan Pre-Owned Vehicles are backed by: 30 Days/2000 Km Comprehensive 90 Days/6000 Km Powertrain Warranty Maple Nissans In House 7 Days/500 Km Exchange Policy Financing available through Major Canadian Banks with competitive rates. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME We will buy your car, even if you don't buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE MAPLE NISSAN FAMILY! Maple Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Maple Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontario's Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.694 Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
6 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers
17' x 7.0' Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Nissan

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

