2016 Toyota 4Runner

50,655 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  • Listing ID: 5349053
  • Stock #: P11565
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR5G5368464

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,655KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Bluetooth, Roof Rails, Remote Start, Front Rear parking sensors, 4WD, Front Heated/Ventilated Bucket Seats, Power moonroof. Recent Arrival! 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic 4WD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered. You can find Maple Acura at the Maple Auto Mall, just North of Toronto across the street from Vaughan Mills and Canadas Wonderland. Our Acura store sells new and used Acura models as well used cars of other makes and models. Although based in Vaughan we supply used cars to clients from many areas of North Toronto including Richmond Hill, Markham, Woodbridge, North York and more. Our award winning Acura store provides a customer lounge, cafe? and indoor service parking to ensure our customers continue to choose Maple Acura in the future for sales service and parts. Our clients rate us 4.9 out of 5 in Google reviews as a result. Contact us for a test drive. We have a fully customer courtesy shuttle service, Ideal for servicing your car while you shop at Vaughan Mills mall. See more at www.mapleacura.com'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

