2016 Toyota Highlander
AWD LE | No Accidents | Local Vehicle
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R25065A
- Mileage 141,787 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Heated door mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer.
Recent Arrival! 2016 Toyota Highlander LE
3.5L 6-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic AWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Reviews:
* On most aspects of bad-weather confidence, a commanding driving position, comfort, flexibility, and space to spare, the Highlander seems to have impressed owners. Many appreciate the upscale feature content, and the automatic high-beams, and JBL stereo are commonly listed as feature favourites. Many say the standard V6 driveline offers up an ideal blend of performance punch and fuel efficiency. Source: autoTRADER.ca
