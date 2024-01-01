$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura MDX
Premium | Local Vehicle | Moon Roof
2017 Acura MDX
Premium | Local Vehicle | Moon Roof
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Used
139,311KM
VIN 5FRYD4H20HB507397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M25062A
- Mileage 139,311 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
