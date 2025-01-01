$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Acura MDX
Navi Pkg | New Tires | Local Vehicle
2017 Acura MDX
Navi Pkg | New Tires | Local Vehicle
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,181KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FRYD4H45HB504531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P13016A
- Mileage 99,181 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Maple Acura
2022 Acura RDX A-Spec | TAG Installed | 7 Year Warranty 39,154 KM $41,988 + tax & lic
2022 Acura MDX A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced Here | No Accidents 93,213 KM $41,588 + tax & lic
2024 Acura MDX A-Spec | Apple Carplay/Android Auto | Remote Start 26,893 KM $57,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Maple Acura
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Maple Acura
-
2017 Acura MDX