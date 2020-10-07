2017 Acura MDX

+ taxes & licensing
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
+ taxes & licensing
Here it is! Hurry and take advantage now! You won't want to miss this excellent value! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! This model accommodates 7 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: heated and ventilated seats, a power rear cargo door, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1