2017 Acura MDX

74,734 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2017 Acura MDX

2017 Acura MDX

Elite PKG, One owner, No Accidents, Running Board.

2017 Acura MDX

Elite PKG, One owner, No Accidents, Running Board.

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,734KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6045972
  Stock #: P11660
  VIN: 5FRYD4H80HB502043

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Brown
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 74,734 KM

Vehicle Description

Here it is! Hurry and take advantage now! You won't want to miss this excellent value! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! This model accommodates 7 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: heated and ventilated seats, a power rear cargo door, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

