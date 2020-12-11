+ taxes & licensing
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Bought here Serviced here, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty, Acura Certifie. Recent Arrival! 2017 Acura MDX Navigation SH-AWD SH-AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Certified. Acura Certified Details: * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * 125-Point Mechanical Appearance Inspection * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * Finance rates starting from 1.99% on eligible Certified Pre-Owned Acura TLX models Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered. Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca You can find Maple Acura at the Maple Auto Mall, just North of Toronto across the street from Vaughan Mills and Canadas Wonderland. Our Acura store sells new and used Acura models as well used cars of other makes and models. Although based in Vaughan we supply used cars to clients from many areas of North Toronto including Richmond Hill, Markham, Woodbridge, North York and more. Our award winning Acura store provides a customer lounge, cafe? and indoor service parking to ensure our customers continue to choose Maple Acura in the future for sales service and parts. Our clients rate us 4.9 out of 5 in Google reviews as a result. Contact us for a test drive. We have a fully customer courtesy shuttle service, Ideal for servicing your car while you shop at Vaughan Mills mall. See more at www.mapleacura.com'.
