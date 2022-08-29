$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Maple Acura
2017 Acura MDX
2017 Acura MDX
Navigation Package | Two Sets of Tires | Bought he
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
55,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9049249
- Stock #: M23017A
- VIN: 5FRYD4H47HB504899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,452 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Maple Acura
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1