2017 Acura RDX

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 1 , 5 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10055088

10055088 Stock #: P12511

P12511 VIN: 5J8TB4H79HL802171

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 111,515 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.