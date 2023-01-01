Menu
2017 Acura RDX

111,515 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Maple Acura

Elite | New Tires | Parking Sensors

2017 Acura RDX

Elite | New Tires | Parking Sensors

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

111,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10055088
  • Stock #: P12511
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H79HL802171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017!

It just arrived on our lot this past week! Acura prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: tilt steering wheel, lane departure warning, and power front seats. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.

Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
