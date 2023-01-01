$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura RDX
Elite | New Tires | Parking Sensors
111,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10055088
- Stock #: P12511
- VIN: 5J8TB4H79HL802171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,515 KM
Vehicle Description
It just arrived on our lot this past week! Acura prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: tilt steering wheel, lane departure warning, and power front seats. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.
Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
