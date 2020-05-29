Menu
2017 Acura RDX

2017 Acura RDX

Elite, Front & Rear parking sensors, One Owner, No

2017 Acura RDX

Elite, Front & Rear parking sensors, One Owner, No

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,353KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5039394
  • Stock #: P11539
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H74HL800702
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

You won't want to miss this excellent value! Arriving fully equipped with the latest luxury, powertrain and technological innovations! All of the premium features expected of an Acura are offered, including: automatic dimming door mirrors, fully automatic headlights, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

