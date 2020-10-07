2017 Acura RDX

+ taxes & licensing
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Check out this 2017! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! Acura prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: heated front and rear seats, automatic temperature control, and leather upholstery. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
