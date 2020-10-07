Menu
2017 Acura RDX

75,446 KM

Details Description

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2017 Acura RDX

2017 Acura RDX

Tech, Navi, one owner, dealer service

2017 Acura RDX

Tech, Navi, one owner, dealer service

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,446KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6092517
  Stock #: P11669
  VIN: 5J8TB4H54HL808510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! Acura prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: heated front and rear seats, automatic temperature control, and leather upholstery. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

