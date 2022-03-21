$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura RDX
Tech | Clean CARFAX | Acura Watch Saftey
- Listing ID: 8813942
- Stock #: P12240
- VIN: 5J8TB4H50HL801733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,570 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Acura infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a rear window wiper, tilt steering wheel, and seat memory. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
