2017 Acura RDX

107,570 KM

Maple Acura

Tech | Clean CARFAX | Acura Watch Saftey

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

107,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8813942
  • Stock #: P12240
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H50HL801733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,570 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Acura infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a rear window wiper, tilt steering wheel, and seat memory. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
