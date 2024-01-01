$19,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD | No Accidents | Safety, Certified
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12739A
- Mileage 135,955 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Full Leather Seats w/Mini Perforated Inserts, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, Knee airbag, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Power moonroof: UltraView, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Telescoping steering wheel, Wheels: 18" x 8" Bright Machined Faced.
Recent Arrival! 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury
3.6L V6 DI VVT 8-Speed Automatic AWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention
Reviews:
* Most owners report an excellent LED lighting system, very good ride quality on most surfaces, an elegant and easy to use interior, and a very relaxing and laid-back overall drive. Source: autoTRADER.ca
