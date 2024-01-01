$21,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan SI | Local Trade | Manual
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # I24044AB
- Mileage 110,478 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., Black Fabric Cloth, 10 Speakers, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Driver door bin, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel.
Recent Arrival! 2017 Honda Civic Si
1.5L I4 DOHC 16V 6-Speed Manual FWD
Odometer is 7230 kilometers below market average!
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda’s reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
-