2017 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport W/ AC AND 17" ALLOT WHEELS

2017 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport W/ AC AND 17" ALLOT WHEELS

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,863KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4896480
  • Stock #: P11405
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG6HL641423
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door

Bluetooth, A/C Refrigerant, Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Moab Sparkle Silver Aluminum. In the classic Limited Gobi Clearcoat exterior colour. 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Manual 4WD Odometer is 2875 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered. You can find Maple Acura at the Maple Auto Mall, just North of Toronto across the street from Vaughan Mills and Canadas Wonderland. Our Acura store sells new and used Acura models as well used cars of other makes and models. Although based in Vaughan we supply used cars to clients from many areas of North Toronto including Richmond Hill, Markham, Woodbridge, North York and more. Our award winning Acura store provides a customer lounge, cafe? and indoor service parking to ensure our customers continue to choose Maple Acura in the future for sales service and parts. Our clients rate us 4.9 out of 5 in Google reviews as a result. Contact us for a test drive. We have a fully customer courtesy shuttle service, Ideal for servicing your car while you shop at Vaughan Mills mall. See more at www.mapleacura.com'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Send A Message