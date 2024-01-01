$29,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus RX 350
AWD | No Accidents | Local Vehicle
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12988A
- Mileage 99,596 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, Black Leather, 12 Speakers, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Heated front seats, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Ventilated front seats.
Recent Arrival! 2017 Lexus RX 350
3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Odometer is 2474 kilometers below market average!
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Reviews:
* Most owners rave about the RX’s stunning cabin and high-tech features, and build quality is highly rated too. On all aspects of thrifty performance and driving comfort, the RX seems to satisfy, and some repeat owners say that the latest RX is the first that’s eager to be driven spiritedly. Flexible cargo room and confident operation in slippery conditions help round out the package. Note that some owners describe the drive as “serene and comfortable,” even on units with up-sized wheels. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
