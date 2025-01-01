$42,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE
4MATIC AMG GLE 43 Cpe | Local Vehicle | Low KM
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$42,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M25087A
- Mileage 83,767 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Snow Tires, New Tires, Lane Departure, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Automatic temperature control, Driver door bin, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Power passenger seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster.
Recent Arrival! 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 AMG® 4MATIC®
4MATIC® 3.0L V6 BiTurbo 9-Speed Automatic 4MATIC®
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Premium Utility Vehicle
Reviews:
* Owners report an excellent blend of power and fuel mileage on models with the diesel engine, and pleasing performance from all of the GLE’s other available powerplants. A rich and sophisticated interior and plenty of high-end features helped round out the package. Ride quality is highly rated on most models, though units with bigger wheels may ride too stiffly for some tastes. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Maple Acura
Maple Acura
