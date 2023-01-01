2017 MINI Cooper

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 2 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10483362

10483362 Stock #: P12625

P12625 VIN: WMWXP7C55H2A45171

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Mileage 76,298 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.