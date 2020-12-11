Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai

61,643 KM

$17,299

+ tax & licensing
$17,299

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Nissan

905-417-7211

2017 Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV Moonroof Remote Start Bluetooth Backup Camera

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV Moonroof Remote Start Bluetooth Backup Camera

Location

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

905-417-7211

$17,299

+ taxes & licensing

61,643KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6339395
  • Stock #: M20Q080A
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP0HW033872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M20Q080A
  • Mileage 61,643 KM

Vehicle Description

[ONE OWNER] [CLEAN CARFAX] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED] [LEASE RETURN] This vehicle is eligible for Nissan s Certified Pre-Owned Program. 17 Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition, Remote Starter, Heated Seats, Automatic Headlights, Power Moonroof, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Shift Knob, LED Daytime Running Lights, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with LED Signals, Rear Seat Heating/Cooling Vents, CD Player, AUX Input, USB Port, Tire Pressure Monitor, and much more! Priced to bring you the BEST value! All Maple Nissan Pre-Owned Vehicles are backed by: Maple Nissan s In House 30 Days/2000Km Exchange Policy 30 Days/2000Km Comprehensive 90 Days/6000Km Powertrain Warranty Factory backed Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Warranty includes: 24 Hour Roadside Assistance for 72 Months/120,000Km 72 Months/120,000Km Limited Warranty 169-point inspection $0 Down Financing available. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available from as low as 2.39% on approved credit and select terms! All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned with Nissan OEM parts by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME! We will buy your car, even if you don't buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE MAPLE NISSAN FAMILY! Maple Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Maple Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontario's Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Sport steering wheel
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
6.39 Axle Ratio
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats
Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/6 Speakers
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100000km
17' Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Maple Nissan

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

