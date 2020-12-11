2017 Nissan Qashqai

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Passenger door bin Radio data system Sport steering wheel Turn signal indicator mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers AM/FM radio: SiriusXM 6.39 Axle Ratio Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/6 Speakers Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100000km 17' Aluminum Alloy Wheels

