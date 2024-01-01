$17,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline | New Tires | No Accidents
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pepper Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R24070A
- Mileage 111,885 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, Bluetooth, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver vanity mirror, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: Discover Media w/Satellite Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18" Darkened Mallory Alloy.
Recent Arrival! 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion
4Motion 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic AWD
Odometer is 23558 kilometers below market average!
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
