Menu
Account
Sign In
Navigation System, Bluetooth, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acuras 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver vanity mirror, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: Discover Media w/Satellite Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18" Darkened Mallory Alloy. Recent Arrival! 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion 4Motion 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic AWD Odometer is 23558 kilometers below market average! ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

111,885 KM

Details Description

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline | New Tires | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline | New Tires | No Accidents

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 11434112
  2. 11434112
  3. 11434112
Contact Seller

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,885KM
VIN WVGLV7AX4HK040984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepper Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R24070A
  • Mileage 111,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Bluetooth, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver vanity mirror, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: Discover Media w/Satellite Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18" Darkened Mallory Alloy.

Recent Arrival! 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion
4Motion 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic AWD

Odometer is 23558 kilometers below market average!


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline | New Tires | No Accidents for sale in Maple, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline | New Tires | No Accidents 111,885 KM $17,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf R Low KM | Local Vehicle | No Accidents for sale in Maple, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Low KM | Local Vehicle | No Accidents 39,231 KM $37,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura RDX Tech | 7 Year Warranty | Bought here,Serviced here for sale in Maple, ON
2020 Acura RDX Tech | 7 Year Warranty | Bought here,Serviced here 40,150 KM $30,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

-

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan