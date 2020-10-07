Menu
2018 Acura ILX

60,598 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2018 Acura ILX

2018 Acura ILX

Premium, Blind Spots information, Leather Sunroof.

2018 Acura ILX

Premium, Blind Spots information, Leather Sunroof.

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,598KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6211863
  Stock #: L18013D
  VIN: 19UDE2F77JA800504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,598 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A great car and a great value! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 60,000 kilometer mark! Acura infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a leather steering wheel, a power seat, and seat memory. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

