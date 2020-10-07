2018 Acura ILX

+ taxes & licensing
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A great car and a great value! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 60,000 kilometer mark! Acura infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a leather steering wheel, a power seat, and seat memory. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
