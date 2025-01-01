$25,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Acura RDX
Elite | No Accidents | Low KM
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M25072A
- Mileage 93,605 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., AWD, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Premium audio system: ELS Studio, Spoiler, Telescoping steering wheel, Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy Machine Finish.
Recent Arrival! 2018 Acura RDX Elite
3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms “well built”, “high quality” and “very satisfied” come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
