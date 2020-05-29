Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

Contact Seller
2018 Acura RDX

2018 Acura RDX

Elite, One Owner, No accidents, 7/160km Acura Cert

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Acura RDX

Elite, One Owner, No accidents, 7/160km Acura Cert

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 5176277
  2. 5176277
  3. 5176277
  4. 5176277
  5. 5176277
  6. 5176277
  7. 5176277
  8. 5176277
  9. 5176277
  10. 5176277
  11. 5176277
  12. 5176277
  13. 5176277
  14. 5176277
  15. 5176277
  16. 5176277
  17. 5176277
  18. 5176277
  19. 5176277
  20. 5176277
  21. 5176277
  22. 5176277
  23. 5176277
  24. 5176277
  25. 5176277
  26. 5176277
  27. 5176277
  28. 5176277
  29. 5176277
  30. 5176277
  31. 5176277
  32. 5176277
  33. 5176277
  34. 5176277
  35. 5176277
  36. 5176277
  37. 5176277
Contact Seller

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,478KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5176277
  • Stock #: P11548
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H70JL800492
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Bought here Serviced here, AWD, Heated rear seats, Ventilated front seats. Recent Arrival! 2018 Acura RDX Elite 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Odometer is 27499 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Certified. Acura Certified Details: * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 125-Point Mechanical Appearance Inspection * 7 DAY / 1,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE * 7 YEAR/ 160,000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* * Exclusively through Acura Financial Services: All Certified Models 24-72 Months 4.99% Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered. Reviews: * Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms "well built", "high quality" and "very satisfied" come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca You can find Maple Acura at the Maple Auto Mall, just North of Toronto across the street from Vaughan Mills and Canadas Wonderland. Our Acura store sells new and used Acura models as well used cars of other makes and models. Although based in Vaughan we supply used cars to clients from many areas of North Toronto including Richmond Hill, Markham, Woodbridge, North York and more. Our award winning Acura store provides a customer lounge, cafe? and indoor service parking to ensure our customers continue to choose Maple Acura in the future for sales service and parts. Our clients rate us 4.9 out of 5 in Google reviews as a result. Contact us for a test drive. We have a fully customer courtesy shuttle service, Ideal for servicing your car while you shop at Vaughan Mills mall. See more at www.mapleacura.com'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

2018 Acura RDX Elite...
 32,478 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Pilot EX-...
 72,645 KM
$26,288 + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX Navig...
 50,938 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory