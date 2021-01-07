+ taxes & licensing
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty, Acura Certifie, AWD. Recent Arrival! 2018 Acura RDX Elite 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Odometer is 21837 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Certified. Acura Certified Details: * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 125-Point Mechanical Appearance Inspection * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * Finance rates starting from 4.49% on all eligible Certified Pre-Owned Acura models Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered. Reviews: * Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms "well built", "high quality" and "very satisfied" come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca You can find Maple Acura at the Maple Auto Mall, just North of Toronto across the street from Vaughan Mills and Canadas Wonderland. Our Acura store sells new and used Acura models as well used cars of other makes and models. Although based in Vaughan we supply used cars to clients from many areas of North Toronto including Richmond Hill, Markham, Woodbridge, North York and more. Our award winning Acura store provides a customer lounge, cafe? and indoor service parking to ensure our customers continue to choose Maple Acura in the future for sales service and parts. Our clients rate us 4.9 out of 5 in Google reviews as a result. Contact us for a test drive. We have a fully customer courtesy shuttle service, Ideal for servicing your car while you shop at Vaughan Mills mall. See more at www.mapleacura.com'.
