2018 Acura RDX

72,161 KM

Details

$27,588

+ tax & licensing
$27,588

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2018 Acura RDX

2018 Acura RDX

Tech | 7 year 130,000KM Warranty | Remote Start

2018 Acura RDX

Tech | 7 year 130,000KM Warranty | Remote Start

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$27,588

+ taxes & licensing

72,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9012349
  • Stock #: P12291
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H50JL806727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Bluetooth, Bought here Serviced here, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Local Trade, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about the included Acura 4 years Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, 10 Speakers, Memory seat. Recent Arrival! 2018 Acura RDX Tech 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered. Reviews: * Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms "well built", "high quality" and "very satisfied" come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
