Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Acura TLX

116,833 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

Contact Seller
2018 Acura TLX

2018 Acura TLX

Elite A-Spec w/Red Leather Interior

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Acura TLX

Elite A-Spec w/Red Leather Interior

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6211851
  • Stock #: P11675
  • VIN: 19UUB3F89JA802683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,833 KM

Vehicle Description

What a great deal on this 2018 Acura! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 120,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of an Acura are offered, including: variably intermittent wipers, automatic dimming door mirrors, and power front seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Acura

2017 Jeep Wrangler J...
 93,173 KM
$35,499 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 106,109 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Acura RDX Tech,...
 77,558 KM
$28,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory