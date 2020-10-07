2018 Acura TLX

+ taxes & licensing
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
+ taxes & licensing
What a great deal on this 2018 Acura! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 120,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of an Acura are offered, including: variably intermittent wipers, automatic dimming door mirrors, and power front seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1