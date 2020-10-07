Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Acura TLX

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

Contact Seller
2018 Acura TLX

2018 Acura TLX

Elite A-Spec w/Red Leather Interior

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Acura TLX

Elite A-Spec w/Red Leather Interior

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6211854
  • Stock #: P11676
  • VIN: 19UUB3F86JA801913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A great car and a great value! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! Acura prioritized comfort and style by including: a leather steering wheel, automatic dimming door mirrors, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Acura

2017 Jeep Wrangler J...
 93,173 KM
$35,499 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 106,109 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Acura RDX Tech,...
 77,558 KM
$28,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory