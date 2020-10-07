2018 Acura TLX

+ taxes & licensing
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Check out this 2018! A comfortable ride in a spacious vehicle! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! Acura infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, and seat memory. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!
