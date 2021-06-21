2018 Acura TLX

+ taxes & licensing
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
This Acura won't be on the lot long! A premium luxury car seating as many as 5 occupants with ease! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! Acura infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: speed sensitive wipers, a power seat, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
