2018 Acura TLX

40,964 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Maple Acura

Tech, No Accidents, One Owner, Acura Certified

Location

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

40,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7361084
  • Stock #: P11885
  • VIN: 19UUB3F53JA800658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,964 KM

Vehicle Description

This Acura won't be on the lot long! A premium luxury car seating as many as 5 occupants with ease! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! Acura infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: speed sensitive wipers, a power seat, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

