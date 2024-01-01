$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F30JA802664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour San Marino Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # T24013A
- Mileage 0
2018 Honda Accord