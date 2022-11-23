Menu
2018 Honda Civic

62,978 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

EX | New Brakes | Apple Carplay/Android Auto

EX | New Brakes | Apple Carplay/Android Auto

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,978KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9432495
  • Stock #: P12388
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F81JH001621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,978 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

