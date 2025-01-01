$22,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Infiniti Q60
2018 Infiniti Q60
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$22,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,443KM
VIN JN1EV7EL7JM390062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # R25138AA
- Mileage 122,443 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Acura
2018 Infiniti Q60 122,443 KM $22,988 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe 241,945 KM $2,999 + tax & lic
2023 Honda CR-V 55,937 KM $36,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Maple Acura
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$22,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Maple Acura
-
2018 Infiniti Q60