2018 Infiniti Q60

122,443 KM

Details

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12736827

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Used
122,443KM
VIN JN1EV7EL7JM390062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # R25138AA
  • Mileage 122,443 KM

