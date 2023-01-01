$26,988+ tax & licensing
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
Maple Acura
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250
4MATIC | Pano Roof | Navi
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
118,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10241535
- Stock #: P12501A
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB4JN544970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,554 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4MATIC®
4MATIC® 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged 7-Speed Double-clutch 4MATIC®
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* The Mercedes CLA impressed owners with a striking cabin that authentically conveys a sense of premium luxury, as well as decent feature-content bang for the buck. The punchy performance from the high-torque engine is highly rated, as is fuel mileage. Powerful brakes and relatively low noise levels at higher speeds helped round out the package. By and large, owners say that the CLA effectively serves up a taste of the big-dollar motoring experience that pricier Mercedes models are known for, but on a relative budget. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
