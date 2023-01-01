Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

118,554 KM

Details Description

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

4MATIC | Pano Roof | Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

4MATIC | Pano Roof | Navi

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 10241535
  2. 10241535
Contact Seller

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10241535
  • Stock #: P12501A
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB4JN544970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about the included Acura 4 years Tire and Rim warranty., 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power driver seat, Speed control.

Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4MATIC®
4MATIC® 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged 7-Speed Double-clutch 4MATIC®


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* The Mercedes CLA impressed owners with a striking cabin that authentically conveys a sense of premium luxury, as well as decent feature-content bang for the buck. The punchy performance from the high-torque engine is highly rated, as is fuel mileage. Powerful brakes and relatively low noise levels at higher speeds helped round out the package. By and large, owners say that the CLA effectively serves up a taste of the big-dollar motoring experience that pricier Mercedes models are known for, but on a relative budget. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Acura

2014 Ford Focus SE |...
 195,822 KM
$5,988 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Highland...
 75,904 KM
$45,998 + tax & lic
2008 Acura MDX Elite...
 206,601 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory