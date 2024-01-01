Menu
Navigation System, Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acuras 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 4MATIC®, 18" 5-Spoke Wheels, 8 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Smartphone Integration, Telescoping steering wheel. Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC® 4MATIC® V6 9-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® Odometer is 20593 kilometers below market average! ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

42,578 KM

Details Description

$41,989

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 4MATIC Sedan | Clean CARFAX | New Brakes

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 4MATIC Sedan | Clean CARFAX | New Brakes

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$41,989

+ taxes & licensing

42,578KM
Used
VIN WDDZF6GB5JA398971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T24017A
  • Mileage 42,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 4MATIC®, 18" 5-Spoke Wheels, 8 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Smartphone Integration, Telescoping steering wheel.

Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC®
4MATIC® V6 9-Speed Automatic 4MATIC®

Odometer is 20593 kilometers below market average!


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$41,989

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class