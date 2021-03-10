Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

40,589 KM

Details Description Features

$24,987

+ tax & licensing
$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Nissan

905-417-7211

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD Navi Blind Spot Pano Moonroof Apple Carplay

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD Navi Blind Spot Pano Moonroof Apple Carplay

Location

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

905-417-7211

$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

40,589KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6796001
  • Stock #: M21R124A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5JC747991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M21R124A
  • Mileage 40,589 KM

Vehicle Description

[ONE OWNER] [CLEAN CARFAX] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED] [LEASE RETURN] This vehicle is eligible for Nissan s Certified Pre-Owned Program. AWD, 18 Alloys, Premium Package, Navigation, Nissan Voice Recognition for Navi Audio, Intelligent Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Panoramic Moonroof, Intelligent Around View Camera, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Intelligent Lane Intervention, Nissan Advanced Air Bag System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Push Start, Remote Starter, Keyless Entry, Intelligent Automatic LED Headlights, Motion Activated Liftgate, BOSE Audio, Rear Privacy Glass, Leather Seats, Power Memory Seat, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Daytime Running Lights, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with LED Turn Signals, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, HomeLink System, Fog Lights, Roof Rails, CD Player, AUX Input, USB Ports, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and much more! Priced to bring you the BEST value! All Maple Nissan Pre-Owned Vehicles are backed by: Maple Nissan s In House 30 Days/2000Km Exchange Policy 30 Days/2000Km Comprehensive 90 Days/6000Km Powertrain Warranty Factory backed Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Warranty includes: 24 Hour Roadside Assistance for 72 Months/120,000Km 72 Months/120,000Km Limited Warranty 169-point inspection $0 Down Financing available. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available from as low as 2.39% on approved credit and select terms! All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned with Nissan OEM parts by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME! We will buy your car, even if you don't buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE MAPLE NISSAN FAMILY! Maple Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Maple Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontario's Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Lane departure warning system
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
5.694 Axle Ratio
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats
NissanConnect Services Powered By SiriusXM
Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services
Distance pacing cruise control: Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
19' Aluminum Alloy Wheels
NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps

