2018 Nissan Rogue

18,092 KM

Details Description Features

$24,899

+ tax & licensing
Maple Nissan

905-417-7211

SV

Location

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$24,899

+ taxes & licensing

18,092KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7264844
  • Stock #: M21R086A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5JC745884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M21R086A
  • Mileage 18,092 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018! This is a superb vehicle at an affordable price! All of the following features are included: front fog lights, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Blind spot warning
5.694 Axle Ratio
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats
17' Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

