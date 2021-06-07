2018 Nissan Rogue

$18,994 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 1 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7264847

7264847 Stock #: M21K046A

M21K046A VIN: 5N1AT2MTXJC745698

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Doors 4-door

Stock # M21K046A

Mileage 43,132 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Variably intermittent wipers Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Passenger door bin Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Blind spot warning 5.694 Axle Ratio Apple CarPlay/Android Auto AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Wheels: 17' Steel w/Full Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.