2018 Nissan Rogue

43,132 KM

Details Description Features

$18,994

+ tax & licensing
Maple Nissan

905-417-7211

S

Location

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

43,132KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,132 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this great value! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! All of the premium features expected of a Nissan are offered, including: a tachometer, variably intermittent wipers, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Variably intermittent wipers
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Blind spot warning
5.694 Axle Ratio
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Wheels: 17' Steel w/Full Covers

