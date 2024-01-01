$24,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru BRZ
Sport-tech | Two Sets of Tires | No Accidents
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # T24020A
- Mileage 64,076 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Emergency communication system: STARLINK, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM Audio w/7" Infotainment System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry.
Recent Arrival! 2018 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech
2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic RWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
