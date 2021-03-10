Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

58,180 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6812675
  • Stock #: R21155A
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH3JS538881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

