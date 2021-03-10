2018 Toyota Highlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 1 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6812675

6812675 Stock #: R21155A

R21155A VIN: 5TDJZRFH3JS538881

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,180 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.