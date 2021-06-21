Menu
2018 Volvo S90

64,608 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2018 Volvo S90

2018 Volvo S90

T6 Momentum

2018 Volvo S90

T6 Momentum

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,608KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7517541
  • Stock #: M22092A
  • VIN: LVY992MKXJP006054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,608 KM

Vehicle Description

Your satisfaction is our business! Check out this great low mileage vehicle! Very clean and very well priced! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 60,000 kilometer mark! Volvo prioritized handling and performance with features such as: power trunk closing assist, a power seat, and seat memory. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

