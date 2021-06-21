2018 Volvo S90

+ taxes & licensing
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
+ taxes & licensing
Your satisfaction is our business! Check out this great low mileage vehicle! Very clean and very well priced! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 60,000 kilometer mark! Volvo prioritized handling and performance with features such as: power trunk closing assist, a power seat, and seat memory. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1