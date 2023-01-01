$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura ILX
Premium | New Brakes | Two Sets of Tires and Rims
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
101,970KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10055085
- Stock #: P12507
- VIN: 19UDE2F77KA801350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2019 Acura ILX Premium Package
2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC 8-Speed Dual-Clutch FWD
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1