2019 Acura ILX

+ taxes & licensing
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
+ taxes & licensing
You won't want to miss this excellent value! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 30,000 kilometers! Acura prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: speed sensitive wipers, a leather steering wheel, and power seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1