Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Acura ILX

28,405 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

Contact Seller
2019 Acura ILX

2019 Acura ILX

PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura ILX

PREMIUM

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 7980741
  2. 7980741
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,405KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7980741
  • Stock #: P12041
  • VIN: 19UDE2F72KA801689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,405 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 30,000 kilometers! Acura prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: speed sensitive wipers, a leather steering wheel, and power seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Acura

2015 Nissan Murano SV
 102,966 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX ELITE
 20,388 KM
$47,999 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 330i xDrive
 64,629 KM
$30,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory