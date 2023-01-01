Menu
2019 Acura MDX

95,220 KM

Details Description

$37,588

+ tax & licensing
$37,588

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2019 Acura MDX

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec | New Tires and Brakes | Cooling Seats

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec | New Tires and Brakes | Cooling Seats

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$37,588

+ taxes & licensing

95,220KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10483356
  • Stock #: P12629
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H06KL800775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, New Tires, New Brakes, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about the included Acura 4 years Tire and Rim warranty., Ebony w/Perforated Milano Leather & Alcantara, 10 Speakers, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Audio System, Tilt steering wheel.

Recent Arrival! 2019 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD
SH-AWD 3.5L SOHC 9-Speed Automatic AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
