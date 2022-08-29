Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Acura MDX

67,856 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

Contact Seller
2019 Acura MDX

2019 Acura MDX

Elite | Ultra Wide Entertainment System | Surround

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura MDX

Elite | Ultra Wide Entertainment System | Surround

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 9320800
  2. 9320800
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,856KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9320800
  • Stock #: M23046A
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H80KL802575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,856 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Acura

2020 Acura RDX Plati...
 59,120 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 77,763 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Acura MDX Navig...
 36,471 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory