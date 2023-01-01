Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Acura RDX

99,889 KM

Details Description

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

Contact Seller
2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec | New Brakes | Pano Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec | New Brakes | Pano Roof

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 10173159
  2. 10173159
Contact Seller

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
99,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10173159
  • Stock #: P12538
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H65KL804032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,889 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about the included Acura 4 years Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys., Security system.

Recent Arrival! 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec Package SH-AWD
SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Acura

2017 Acura RDX Tech ...
 63,666 KM
$29,588 + tax & lic
2016 Acura RDX AWD |...
 191,412 KM
$20,588 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 110,029 KM
$23,588 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory